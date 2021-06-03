'The biggest hazard is what you don't see.' | Firefighter warns of hidden dangers in floodwaters

When street signs can't be seen, they can easily tear up boats and kayaks, and trees under water can almost act like a net.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Off Cane Run Road, along the Ohio River, water is all you can see. There are only remnants of what used to stand tall on nearby streets.

Captain Taylor Moore, with the Okolona Fire Department, took WHAS11 reporter Jessie Cohen out onto the water, along with a few of the Jefferson County firefighters trained for flood conditions, to get better understanding of what can happen when things go wrong.

“The biggest hazard is what you don't see,” Moore said.



When street signs can't be seen, they can easily tear up boats and kayaks, and trees under water can almost act like a net.

"You get caught up in an underwater tree, you can get tangled in and the water just takes you, the water pressure, the current just takes you under and you can't kick out of it,” Moore said.



He warns that the constantly changing floodwaters are unpredictable and conditions can change at any moment. When people let their guard down, that’s when mistakes can happen.

“Always got somebody out there who thinks they are stronger than the weather,” Moore said. “It looks like it's moving slow but it's still going. It's just not as rough.”

Fortunately, Moore said the department has not had any water rescues within the last few days.

