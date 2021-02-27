Duke Energy to close New Albany power plant early

The R. Gallagher power plant will close by June 1 instead of 2022.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Duke Energy plans to close a 63-year-old coal-fired power plant in New Albany months earlier than had been expected.

The R. Gallagher power plant, known for its twin smokestacks over the Ohio River, was scheduled to close in 2022, but the company recently announced it will close by June 1.

Spokeswoman Angeline Protogere said the Gallagher station operated at a limited capacity in recent years, and lower power demand during the COVID-19 pandemic further reduced operations at the plant.

More stories on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.