'Racism and hate have to be called out for what they are': Louisville Forum holds discussion on racial injustice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the wave of protests dies down, the movement to end racial injustice won't go away. Louisville Forum hosted the panel discussion "Many Voices, One Future" Wednesday to welcome an open and honest debate and discuss how the city can move forward.

"Racism and hate have to be called out for what they are," said Kellie Watson who lost her father in a Kroger shooting that resulted in a hate crime case. “For me it’s even more personal, it’s even more intense and the realization is that all of the work that I have done throughout my career wasn’t enough."

Louisville Pan African Studies Professor Ricky Jones said African Americans need to be a part of the city's decision making.

"Anybody from Metro government to the police department – if Black people are not equally sharing in the decision-making process that is going to change statutes, that is going to change policies, that is going to change curriculum, and approaches to gentrification, then we're still in the same structure that we were in before," Jones said.

Jones encouraged people to hold each other accountable – whether that is family and friends or coworkers and government officials.

Anthony Smith with the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods said it is time to change policies statewide.

"The no-knock warrants in a stand your ground state make zero sense," Smith said. "You cannot knock my door down and then tell me I have a right to protect myself, but then when I shoot you when you come into my house and just happen to be law enforcement then I get charged."

Until the system changes, UofL College of Business Assistant Dean Nat Irvin II said new demonstrations are sure to rise.

"They are not going anywhere even if the protests stop one should not think that this is something seasonal," he said. "We are in a fundamental social hurricane."

