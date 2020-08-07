Louisville’s ‘Halloween Street’ takes a stand against racism

Neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue are taking a stand against racism by trading their pumpkins for 'Black Lives Matter' signs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue are known for taking their lawn decorations to the next level. Every year, thousands flock to what many call “Halloween Street” during October to view the extravagant displays.

Now, those skeletons and pumpkins have been replaced with Black Lives Matter signs as neighbors take a stand against racism and social injustice. Families living on at least five different streets in Crescent Hill are showing their support for the Black community through lawn signs and even bed sheets.

Leo Watkins, a 9-year-old from Louisville, said the displays help him feel supported by his community.

“It says they’re good people and they like people like me,” he said.

Watkins’ mom, Susan Longerbeam agreed and said the signs reassured and comforted her.

The display of support hit some emotionally as well.

“I had driven down Hillcrest and I ended up in tears,” said neighbor Janine Linder.

Linder said seeing the signs made her feel like the neighborhood was coming together to support justice and equality for all.

Both Longerbeam and Linder said the injustice and hate in the world right now is heartbreaking to witness, but they also see a lot of hope for a brighter future as people protest and call for change.

