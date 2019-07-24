LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger has been found competent to stand trial.

Gregory Bush faces murder and hate crime charges in relation to the shooting that killed Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones in October 2018.

Bush was originally ruled incompetent by Judge Annie O'Connell in May after his stay at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, but O'Connell ordered forced medication and reevaluation in July.

After the reevaluation, the KCPC said it has found Bush to be competent, but the judge will still have to rule. A competency hearing has been set for October 31.

