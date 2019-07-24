LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger has been found competent to stand trial.
Gregory Bush faces murder and hate crime charges in relation to the shooting that killed Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones in October 2018.
Bush was originally ruled incompetent by Judge Annie O'Connell in May after his stay at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, but O'Connell ordered forced medication and reevaluation in July.
After the reevaluation, the KCPC said it has found Bush to be competent, but the judge will still have to rule. A competency hearing has been set for October 31.
RELATED:
- Kroger shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial
- Kroger shooting suspect appears in federal court on hate crime charges
- Grand jury returns hate-crime indictment against accused Kroger shooter
- Accused Kroger Shooting Suspect Now Charged With Hate Crimes
- 69-year-old man, 67-year-old woman killed during Kroger shooting
- Minutes before deadly Kroger shooting, suspect tried to enter historically black church
- Accused Kroger shooter has history of violent crime
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.