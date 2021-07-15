'Major win for the entire community' | Mayor Fischer signs CROWN Act ordinance

The newly signed ordinance bans discrimination against a person based on their natural hair or hairstyles. It protects people from unwanted hair touching.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by local leaders to sign the CROWN Act, a Metro Council ordinance that bans discrimination against a person based on their natural hair or hairstyles. CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."

The newly signed ordinance also protects people from unwanted touching including touching of their hair.

“Communities that embrace culture and diversity are strong communities,” the mayor said. “I hope this measure educates our community about the connection between hair and identity that has long been a part of Black culture, and the need to respect and protect the freedom to freely express oneself through hair style.”

In approving the ordinance, Metro Council members noted that Black hairstyles are nearly four times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional, with Black women more likely to be sent home from work because of hair biases.

“Hair texture is one of many distinguishing factors of one’s race while various coverings and adornments are reflection of one’s culture," Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey (D-3) said. "I am proud of this community’s unapologetic pursuit of justice, freedom, equity and excellence. The protection now extended to ones CROWN is major win for the entire community."

Members of the Real Young Prodigy’s youth music group joined in the signing ceremony and performed their official song “CROWN.”

The youth group advocated throughout the city of Louisville and Frankfort for the passing of the CROWN Act.

