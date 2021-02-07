Louisville celebrates CROWN Day after ordinance banning hair discrimination passed

"We can use our voices to enact change and create legislation and policy as we did last Thursday," Antonio Taylor said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Though Kentucky has failed to pass legislation banning race-based hair discrimination, a group of Jefferson County students is continuing to spread their message in support of the CROWN Act.

"We're going to have a big celebration that saying we can use our voices to enact change and create legislation and policy as we did last Thursday," Antonio Taylor.

Louisville Metro Council passed the CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," in June. Sponsors of the ordinance said they were inspired by the local youth music group, The Real Young Prodigy's.

"I'm just ecstatic and excited and just can't wait to see how they are going to transfer this going to state wide," said Nyree Clayton Taylor.



The educational hip-hop group created their own music video for "Crown," a song in support of the CROWN Act. They presented it in front of local and state officials, resulting in Louisville's ordinance.

Kentucky lawmakers have tried to pass legislation statewide, but it failed. Rep. Attica Scott said she plans to try again during the next legislative session. At this time, only Covington joins Louisville in adopting the law.

In their pursuit for legislation, the Real Young Prodigy's got the help of well-known TikTok stars The NaeNae Twins, who posted a dance for "Crown" to their 2.3 million followers.

Nyree Clayton-Taylor and Antonio Taylor with Hip-Hop N2 Learning are the group's mentors, and they plan to celebrate the students' hard work July 3.

The event is free to the public at the Shawnee Community Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fischer is expected to sign the ordinance into law July 15, and the Real Young Prodigy's are expected to be present for it.

