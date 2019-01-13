LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 50 local chefs are uniting to host a dinner fundraiser for the family of the late Dean Corbett, a beloved Louisville chef and restaurateur who died in 2018.

"A Taste of Corbett's" will feature food from some of Louisville's top chefs, live music from Robbie Bartlett and an auction at the Olmstead from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 20.

Known as "Chef Deano," Corbett was well-known for his craft and his commitment to the community. He helped raise millions of dollars for different charities over the years, including Norton Children's, who will honor Corbett at their 10th anniversary of Bourbon & Bowties in June.

Tickets for "A Taste of Corbett's" go on sale Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 9 a.m.