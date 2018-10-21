LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Butchertown Grocery celebrated the life of Chef Dean Corbett by recreating one of his signature dishes – roasted duck l’orange.

Chef and Owner Bobby Benjamin credits Corbett with paving the way for the culinary growth in Louisville

For more than 30 years, Corbett created an immense legacy of groundbreaking culinary art.

Corbett died of a sudden heart attack on Oct. 13.

Nearly 66 area chefs attended his funeral, all wearing white jackets.

Corbett leaves behind a wife and three children. He was 56-years-old.

