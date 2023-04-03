Louisville 20-year-old charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Colin Billups is accused of possessing and trafficking a Glock Switch, which is defined as a machine gun under federal law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with possession of and trafficking in machine guns after a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment on March 22.

According to the indictment, Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun (a Glock Switch) and one count of trafficking a firearm (a Glock Switch).

Glock switches are tiny, dime-sized devices that can turn semi-automatic pistols into handheld machine guns.

The devices can be 3D-printed and are often trafficked into and through Kentucky, something U.S. Customs and Borders agents say is a growing concern.

Billups appeared in court on March 31. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by ATF and HSI with assistance from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Shively Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

