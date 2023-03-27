Arizona man arrested after he faked his own death, hid in southern Indiana

Christen Allen Wright was charged with several child sex crimes.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Arizona man is behind bars after authorities found him in southern Indiana after he was believed to be dead.

Christen Allen Wright, 38, of Phoenix was arrested by the Southern Indiana Regional Swat Team in Sellersburg, Indiana on Friday evening.

He had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Maricopa County, Arizona. The warrant included charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office, El Mirage Arizona Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department worked together on a joint investigation after authorities learned Wright might be in southern Indiana.

According to authorities in Arizona, Wright tried to deceive investigators by faking his own death.

Wright reportedly drove to a hospital in Arizona and had an acquaintance call his family to tell them he was dead.

The acquaintance then posed as a nurse dressed in scrubs to deceive family members when they came to the hospital to collect Wright's personal property.

Police say faking his own death assisted Wright in fleeing Arizona. Since then, he's been living on Georgian Avenue in Sellersburg, Indiana.

Wright is currently being held in the Clark County Jail, awaiting extradition to Maricopa County, Arizona.

