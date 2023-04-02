Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at LMPD officer outside west Louisville sports bar

Police say an argument with security escalated, leading to a man's arrest early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges following a disturbance outside a west Louisville sports bar.

Keith Burton, 42, charges include wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Metro Police responded to the Double Deuce Sports Bar & Grill at South 26th and West Broadway around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man being disorderly, waving a handgun and arguing with club security.

When officers arrived, they allege Burton at the front of the building and attempted to detain him due to the nature of the situation and him being armed.

Police say when they attempted to detain Burton, he allegedly reached in his waistband, grabbing a small handgun and pointed it at an officer.

After an officer showed his weapon, that’s when police say Burton dropped his arms and tossed his weapon.

They allege Burton still tried to pull away and “fight with officers” despite tossing his weapon which resulted in officers “taking him down.” Burton did sustain injuries to his head during the incident.

Burton is also facing a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

