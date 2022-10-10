All the participating breweries, events for Louisville Beer Week

Calling all beer nerds! We have all the information on Louisville Beer Week events (free and ticketed).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all beer nerds in the Commonwealth!

Louisville Beer Week is returning for another year, commemorating five years of celebrating our historic and evolving beer community.

This year, Louisville Beer Week will run from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release.

Louisville Beer Week 2022 will once again feature beer collaborations, panel discussions and events put on by nearly twenty-five brewery taprooms.

For the first time ever, Louisville beer lovers have the opportunity to attend a kick-off beer festival showcasing only Louisville-based taprooms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at German-American Club.

Participating Louisville breweries include:

3rd Turn Brewing

Against the Grain Brewery

Akasha Brewing Co.

Apocalypse Brew Works

Atrium Brewing

Bluegrass Brewing Co.

Butchertown Brewing

Chimera Brewing Co.

Falls City Beer Co.

Gallant Fox Brewing

Gordon Biersch

Goodwood Brewing

Gravely Brewing

Hi-Wire Louisville

Holsopple Brewing

Hometown Brewing Co.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Monnik Beer Co.

Noble Funk Brewing Co.

Old Louisville Brewing

Shippingport Brewing

Ten20 Craft Brewery

West Sixth Nulu

Wild Hops Brewery

Dominique Shrader, Noble Funk Brewing co-founder, said the Noble Funk team is excited to participate in their first Louisville Beer Week.

"We are grateful to be a part of this supportive and talented brewing community and always enjoy the opportunity to collaborate with other local breweries," Shrader said.

Louisville Beer Week Headlining Events:

Louisville Beer Fest:

Friday, Oct. 21. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue

$10 ticketed event; To purchase tickets online, click here.

$2 for 5oz beer pours or $6 for full pours.

From Stave to Glass Barrel Panel:

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bourbon’s Bistro, 2255 Frankfort Avenue

$25 ticketed event. To purchase tickets online, click here. Space is limited.

Women in Beer Panel:

Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan Street

Donations to The Pink Boots Society encouraged.

For a full schedule of Louisville Beer Week events or to purchase event tickets, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.