Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen.

Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area.

Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989.

Cook-off organizers host this annual citywide chili cook-off to raise money for charities, as well as produce a champion with cash prizes.

This years event will take place on Oct. 9, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the 800 block of E. Market St. in Nulu.

There will be live music performed by Five Below and Soul Circus.

Event organizers said score sheets will instruct judges to rate each entry based on a 1 to 10 point rating system, with 10 being the highest on several different cooking criteria’s.

In addition, they said judges will select the top three scoring entries from individuals division and winner takes all for restaurant division.

People’s Choice ballots will be available at the information tent only until around 5:00 p.m. for the public to vote for their favorite chili. Officials encourage you to invite friends and family. It costs $5 for each vote ticket, which will go toward charity.

Officials also encourage teams to creatively decorate their cooking spaces or booths. Throughout the day, judges will evaluate each team’s space based in theme, costumes, setup, enthusiasm and audience participation. The winner will receive $100.

