5 candidate forums you are invited to in Louisville

There are forums in Crescent Hill, Lyndon, Russell and Beechmont this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville community members are invited to five candidate forums between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13.

According to a press release, as long as they don't run out of time, audience questions may be addressed in the forums.

Invited candidates are expected to answer questions relevant to the office they seek and express their views.

Crescent Hill-area Forum

Date: Monday, Oct. 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Lang House (LWVL Headquarters), 115 S. Ewing Ave., Louisville, KY 40206.

Invited Candidates:

Metro Council District #9:

Alexandra Martindale and Andrew Owen.

KY House of Representatives District #41:

Carrie Sanders McKeehan and Josie Raymond.

Lyndon-area Forum #1

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Place: Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle, Louisville, KY 40223

Invited Candidates:

School Board District #3

G. Perry Adelmann, Samuel Lewis Cowan II, James Craig and J. Stephen Ullum.

Metro Council District #7

Paula McCraney, Michael J. Parrino and Christopher Thieneman.

KY House of Representatives #31

Sue Foster and Susan Tyler Witten.

Lyndon-area Forum #2

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Place: Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle, Louisville, KY 40223

Invited Candidates:

KY Senate District #26

Karen Berg and James Peden.

Jefferson County Clerk

Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw and Tina Ward-Pugh.

Beechmont-area Forum

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Iroquois Library, 601 W. Woodlawn Ave., Louisville, KY 40215

Invited Candidates:

School Board #5

Linda Duncan, Gregory Puccetti, and Matthew Singleton.

Russell-area Forum

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Place: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40212

Invited Candidates:

School Board District #1

Charlie Bell, Ahamara Brewster, Diane Porter, and Carol Travis-Clark.

For further information, contact the League at 895-5218 or their email: lwvlouisville@gmail.com

