5 candidate forums you are invited to in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville community members are invited to five candidate forums between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13.
According to a press release, as long as they don't run out of time, audience questions may be addressed in the forums.
Invited candidates are expected to answer questions relevant to the office they seek and express their views.
This event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Louisville and Louisville Urban League.
Crescent Hill-area Forum
Date: Monday, Oct. 10
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Lang House (LWVL Headquarters), 115 S. Ewing Ave., Louisville, KY 40206.
Invited Candidates:
Metro Council District #9:
- Alexandra Martindale and Andrew Owen.
KY House of Representatives District #41:
- Carrie Sanders McKeehan and Josie Raymond.
Lyndon-area Forum #1
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Place: Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle, Louisville, KY 40223
Invited Candidates:
School Board District #3
- G. Perry Adelmann, Samuel Lewis Cowan II, James Craig and J. Stephen Ullum.
Metro Council District #7
- Paula McCraney, Michael J. Parrino and Christopher Thieneman.
KY House of Representatives #31
- Sue Foster and Susan Tyler Witten.
Lyndon-area Forum #2
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Place: Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle, Louisville, KY 40223
Invited Candidates:
KY Senate District #26
- Karen Berg and James Peden.
Jefferson County Clerk
- Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw and Tina Ward-Pugh.
Beechmont-area Forum
Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Place: Iroquois Library, 601 W. Woodlawn Ave., Louisville, KY 40215
Invited Candidates:
School Board #5
- Linda Duncan, Gregory Puccetti, and Matthew Singleton.
Russell-area Forum
Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Place: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40212
Invited Candidates:
School Board District #1
- Charlie Bell, Ahamara Brewster, Diane Porter, and Carol Travis-Clark.
For further information, contact the League at 895-5218 or their email: lwvlouisville@gmail.com
