LMPD: Woman shot in the leg in Chickasaw neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating the Thursday morning shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Canopy Court, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to UofL Hospital; officials believe she will survive.

There are no current suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

