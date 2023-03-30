LMPD: Woman shot in the leg in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Canopy Court, according to an LMPD press release.
Officers on scene found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to UofL Hospital; officials believe she will survive.
There are no current suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
