LMPD: Suspect in custody after double shooting in downtown Louisville

Police said their initial investigation revealed a man and woman were inside a business when they were shot by another man.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a double shooting that happened in downtown Louisville Tuesday night.

LMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said their initial investigation revealed a man and woman were inside a business when they were shot by another man.

The suspect then fled on foot according to LMPD.

Both victims were alert and expected to survive their injuries police said, however, they were both taken to the hospital.

It appeared to be a domestic-related incident according to police.

Police said they later arrested the suspect.

The WHAS11 News crew on the scene saw several officers both inside and around the CVS Pharmacy across from the Seelbach Hotel and near Fourth Street Live!.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.