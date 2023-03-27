Police investigating fatal shooting outside business in Russell neighborhood

LMPD Maj. Michah Scheu said officers responded to the intersection of 28th and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of a business in the Russell neighborhood according to officials.

LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said officers responded to the intersection of 28th and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, he said they found a person believed to be in his late teens who had been shot and had died at the scene.

Scheu said there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

