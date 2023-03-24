Police investigating fatal shooting near Louisville airport

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Micah Scheu said a woman was shot inside one of the rooms at the Motel 6 on Airport Hotels Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a hotel near the airport Friday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Micah Scheu said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Airport Hotels Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

He said when officers arrived and went into one of the rooms, they found a woman who had been shot.

He added she died at the scene.

Scheu said no suspects are in custody and asked if anyone knows anything to call their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

