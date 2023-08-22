LMPD chief, Louisville mayor promote 26 officers within police department

"This city loves you. This city supports you. But they ask, I ask, and this command staff asks, that you protect them in a moral, constitutional and ethical manner."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 25 Louisville Metro Police officers were promoted on Tuesday.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg promoted Lt. Col. Steve Healey to Deputy Chief and Colonel.

He used his promotion to help share a message of unity for the city, with the help of his friend, Reverend Dr. Charles Elliot.

"I had my good friend and mentor Dr. Elliot stand with me today as I took the oath of office on his bible," Healey said. "That's a man and book that has witnessed so much history, and also so much paint. I took that oath to you and this community. Because we have a shared vision, to stop the endless killing and gun violence that is plaguing our city."

See Healey's full speech below:

He added they have a lot of support in Louisville.

"This city loves you. This city supports you. But they ask, I ask, and this command staff asks, that you protect them in a moral, constitutional and ethical manner," Healey said.

Two majors were also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Twenty-three others were promoted as well.

