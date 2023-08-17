LMPD announces new policies for releasing body camera footage of shootings involving officers

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said she will "personally" oversee each officer-involved shooting investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has updated its procedures for handling investigations into officer-involved shootings in an effort to improve transparency in a more timely manner.

Moving forward, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the department's Public Integrity Unit (PIU) will lead investigations into every shooting involving an LMPD officer, which she says will allow the city to release most body-worn camera video to the public within 10 businesses days of the incident.

In recent years, it became common practice for Kentucky State Police (KSP) to be the lead investigating agency in the majority of these cases. Former Lousiville Mayor Greg Fischer implemented that policy in 2020, following the death of Breonna Taylor, to improve public trust.

On Thursday, Mayor Craig Greenberg and Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said the policy in past years was 'inconsistent' and unclear, and they believe the policy changes will "provide greater transparency" and ensure each investigation receives thorough reviews and safeguards from agencies outside LMPD.

In recent years, because of a reported backlog in officer-involved shooting cases, KSP has been tasked to review, and body cam footage has at times taken several weeks to release.

Here's how the new process will work in the majority of shootings involving officers:

Immediately after the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel or executive staff will provide a media briefing outlining preliminary information and addressing any public concerns.

Within 24-72 hours, information about the officers involved will be released including their name, background, department photo and disciplinary history. LMPD will also identify any subjects involved. If the victim is dead, the coroner will need to release their identity, per state law.

Within 10 business days, body camera footage will be released. An edited version of the video will be released to contain context and the full raw video will be released. The raw video may include redactions for sensitive information.

After 10 business days, a criminal and administrative investigation will continue.

Copies of the investigation will be sent to Kentucky State Police, the Commonwealth's Attorney Office and the Office of the Inspector General for review.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said she will "personally" oversee each investigation. She will have the power to immediately discipline an officer if she deems it necessary or may discipline them once the investigation is complete.

Only the Commonwealth's Attorney Office will be able to recommend criminal charges that may go before a Grand Jury.

“Our goals are to provide the community with a clear understanding of the process, adhere to a standard, and make as much information public as possible, all while protecting the integrity of the case," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

In the wake of the Department of Justice's scathing report into the patterns and practices of LMPD, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said DOJ officials have acknowledged the importance of LMPD taking back the lead role in its own investigations.

"Transparency occurs when people know what to expect, and when facts, documents, and body-worn camera footage are available in a timely manner," Greenberg said.

City officials said information regarding each investigation will be posted on LMPD's website.

LMPD says there will be exceptions to the rule when it is waiting on key witnesses to give statements first, and if there is an exceptionally large amount of video to comb through with sensitive information.

