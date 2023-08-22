LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

Authorities found a man in a backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood.

According to police, Sixth Division officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting in the 3300 block of Noe Way around 2:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on scene they found a man in a backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The suspect allegedly fled prior to police arrival, a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

