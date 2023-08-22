x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

Authorities found a man in a backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Credit: theaphotography - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood. 

According to police, Sixth Division officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting in the 3300 block of Noe Way around 2:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on scene they found a man in a backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The suspect allegedly fled prior to police arrival, a spokesperson said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

More Videos

In Other News

Simmons College announces partnership with Norton, Tiber Health for new medical degree

Before You Leave, Check This Out