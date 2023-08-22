18-year-old charged with murder after fatal crash in South Louisville

LMPD said Nathaniel J. Martinez has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, DUI and criminal mischief.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing several charges after a fatal early morning crash in South Louisville on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police said 18-year-old Nathaniel J. Martinez was driving west on Winkler Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection around 3 a.m. Police said Martinez had two other people inside his car, one of whom was a juvenile.

The intersection is just south of the University of Louisville.

As Martinez approached the intersection, police said he "ran the stop light" and crashed into the driver's side of another car that was heading south on Fourth Street.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man driving the other vehicle dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities said the passengers in Martinez's car were taken to the hospital. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

Martinez was arrested following the crash. He has been charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, driving under the influence, and criminal mischief.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation moving forward.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

