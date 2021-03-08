Pulse of the community: LMPD talks of rebuilding trust with outreach during 'National Night Out'

In hopes for a safer tomorrow across the city, LMPD set up shop in five locations across districts. WHAS 11 started its coverage in west Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is reaching back out into the community as part of a National Night Out -- providing support for children while also discussing rising gun violence issues.

Following a year of COVID-19 shutdowns and last summer's protests for Breonna Taylor, LMPD turned out in five different locations across districts Tuesday evening to talk and listen.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields says these problems must be turned around, even telling WHAS 11 that it makes her angry to see the trends.

But Chief Shields believes one of many parts to the solution, starts with smiles in front of children.

Each year the event is held, there's a focus -- from families and officers -- on the kids.

"We can get free school supplies," said D'Arius Taylor, who's going into 5th grade.

"You want children to feel comfortable reaching out to police, and we've failed miserably if kids don't trust us," Chief Shields said.

On an evening known as "America's Night Out Against Crime," law enforcement sets out to build relationships during a turbulent time.

"We need to have one-on-one conversations. We need to make ourselves available," said Major Steve Healey, who oversees LMPD's 2nd Division.

In hopes for a safer tomorrow across Louisville, LMPD set up shop in five locations across districts. WHAS 11 started its coverage in West Louisville at the Kroger on West Broadway.

"We all deserve peace, there's got to be a line somewhere," said one local standing in line with her family.

Where folks familiar told us where they see the biggest needs for improvement.

"I don't believe police have earned their true trust. We had Breonna Taylor's murders. We've had other suspicious murders," said Stella Dorsey, who works as a police ombudsman for the city's Human Relations department.

Then, we headed to Iroquois Park to learn where South Louisville's priorities lie.

"Get with all the divisions of the police department, see where their strengths are and their weaknesses are," said Pleasure Ridge Park resident Ross Burnell. "I'd like to see more community involvement with the police department. Sometimes [there are] certain things police departments keeps away from the public that really should be 100 percent transparent."

Police Chief Shields made her way to each one.

"The only way we're going to rebuild trust with the community is to consistently go out and perform honorably over and over again," Chief Shields said.

And finally, we went to Crescent Hill. Locals getting a chance to take an inside look into police and emergency response vehicles.

The feedback had a slightly different tune.

"We find they are friendly," said resident Alex Hukom.

But equally as honest.

"But that's our experience, we don't know the other's experiences," Hukom said.

Ultimately, Chief Shields isn't sugarcoating the city's issues.

"Until this community as a whole, Louisville Metro, is safe and we're reigning in the gun violence -- I'm not happy," Chief Shields said.

But like each person who showed up, they're seeing hope in the future generation.

Backpacks and other school supplies were given away free to families and their students, coming in handy with JCPS' school year starting Wednesday, Aug. 11.

