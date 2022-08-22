Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road

A man was shot by another person while driving down I-265 at Old Henry Road, according to police officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road.

Officers located a man who had been "shot while driving his vehicle" down the interstate by another driver, driving down the same interstate, LMPD says.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metro Police.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and has not been found.

Anyone with information involving this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

