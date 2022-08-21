Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says

Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation.

Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Not many details were made available, but police said the body would be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working to find out the person’s identity and what caused the remains to be in the location where they were discovered.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

