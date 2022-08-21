Police uncover $18K in cash, drugs during traffic stop in Mt. Washington

Police said they were conducting nighttime detail for seatbelt enforcement when they made the find.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Mount Washington said they recovered thousands in cash and drugs during a Saturday night traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, Mt. Washington Police said several of their officers were working a nighttime detail for seatbelt enforcement.

During the detail, police said they stopped a person for not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers said the vehicle had a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the passenger compartment.

After a search of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded Glock 20 handgun under the driver’s seat and recovered marijuana packaged for resale, pills, jewelry and more than $18,000 in cash.

"Awesome work done by your Mt Washington Police Department," they said in the post.

Police said the suspect was arrested and is a convicted felon. Their name has not yet been released.

