What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at Kentucky State Fair

A total of 6 minors and 3 adults were arrested following the incident at the Kentucky State Fair, 2 of the adults are no longer in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults.

Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.

Areon Nobles was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. He is no longer in custody and is scheduled in court Tuesday afternoon.

Derrick Miles was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct. He is no longer in custody and is scheduled in court Tuesday afternoon.

No information about the 6 minors who were arrested Saturday night at the Kentucky Expo Center have been released.

Saturday night, families were in a panic when what sounded like gunshots rang through the Kentucky State Fair.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Aug. 20, to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The initial investigation shows that a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots" had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Three adults and six minors were charged with offenses including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun, police said.

