LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found a man who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night.

It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot.

LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found a man who had been shot. He said the man later died at UofL Hospital.

He added the man was not shot inside the parking garage.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

