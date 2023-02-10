Louisville teen charged after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on pursuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — A Louisville teen was charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit.
The Jeffersonville Police Department charged a 17-year-old boy with resisting law enforcement, auto theft and leaving the scene of an accident.
Jeffersonville PD said they used "intelligence based technology" to find a stolen vehicle near the 1600 block of East 10th St.
Police said a traffic stop was made and the teen fled from officers. A car chase was then conducted "safely and effectively" with officers using a stop stick deployment.
Police added that officers successfully deployed stop sticks at 10th and Spring Street as the vehicle was traveling toward Louisville.
Jeffersonville PD said that they maintained a "controlled pursuit" across the Kennedy Bridge leading into Louisville on I-65 South. The teen then took the Catherine Street exit and stopped in the Germantown neighborhood.
Officers said the teen then ran from the vehicle and led officers on a "short foot pursuit" before he was apprehended by a police dog from the Jeffersonville PD Canine Unit.
Jeffersonville PD said that the vehicle has been reported stolen by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the teen had a local warrant out of Jefferson County for weapon related offenses.
