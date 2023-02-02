x
LMPD issues Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital

Jerry Hunter, 70, was seen walking away from Jewish Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Thursday police said.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police
Jerry Hunter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man last seen leaving the hospital.

Hunter suffers from dementia and "may be confused" according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

