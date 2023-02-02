LMPD issues Golden Alert for 74-year-old man

Police say Charles Allen suffers from dementia so he "may be confused."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 74-year-old Charles "Charlie" Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say Allen suffers from dementia so he "may be confused."

Officers added that Allen was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, dark gray puffy jacket and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2018 Honda with the CRV plate # 614-YTT.

Allen's family told LMPD that they believe he could be trying to get to Benton, KY.

If you have any information, you should call 911 or contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.