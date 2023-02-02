LMPD issues Golden Alert for 74-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 74-year-old Charles "Charlie" Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say Allen suffers from dementia so he "may be confused."
Officers added that Allen was last seen wearing a light gray baseball cap, dark gray puffy jacket and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2018 Honda with the CRV plate # 614-YTT.
Allen's family told LMPD that they believe he could be trying to get to Benton, KY.
If you have any information, you should call 911 or contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.