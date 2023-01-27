Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man from Union County

James "Jim" Nicholson, 76, was last seen at his residence in Morganfield, Kentucky between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Union County Emergency Management announced a Golden Alert for a missing man that was last seen Thursday evening.

James "Jim" Nicholson, 76, was last seen at his residence in Morganfield, Kentucky between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Officials said he has dementia and is possibly driving a silver 2016 Chevy Impala; the license plate is 108ZRK.

He might be wearing a brown Carhart jacket and brown sock cap officials added.

Nicholson has ties to Benton, Kentucky; Evansville, Illinois and southern Illinois, so officials are asking anyone along Highway 60 in those areas to go through any surveillance that picks up traffic to look for the car between 5 p.m. and midnight.

