Golden Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen near Wilder Park

LMPD says Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street on Oct. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert and are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

Police say 69-year-old Steven Vest was last seen on Oct. 13 near the 100 block of East Adair Street, in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

Vest is described as a 5'1" white male weighing approximately 120 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes.

According to the alert, a clothing description is unavailable.

If you see Vest or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities by calling 911.

