LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Officers on the scene said one woman received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman and was transported to UofL Hospital.
According to an LMPD press release, the woman who received a stab wound is expected to survive.
LMPD detectives are handling this ongoing investigation; all involved parties have reportedly been accounted for.
