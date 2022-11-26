x
Reports of a shooting cause High Horse bar to take action 'effective immediately'

There were reports of shots fired near the Butchertown bar early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident outside of a popular Butchertown bar early Saturday morning led to the bar closing it's doors and rethinking how they operate their business.

There was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Story Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police officials said officers did not locate any victims or a crime scene.

In a Facebook post, High Horse bar said in response to the incident, "we will be shutting down the late night DJ scene, effective immediately."

Posted by High Horse Bar on Saturday, November 26, 2022

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

