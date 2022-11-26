Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood; LMPD investigating

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say officers with the department's Fourth Division were responding to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard Friday night around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and say "at this time it appears all involved parties are accounted for."

However, the Homicide Unit says their investigation is still ongoing and ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

Reports can also be made anonymously online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.