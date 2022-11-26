'Jackson was so much life': Family of Fairdale homicide victim remember his loving, caring attitude

The only person killed in the Fairdale neighborhood so far this year, a 19-year-old, is remembered well by his family after his unexpected death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Nov. 19, the Mingus family lost a beloved son and brother.

"Tall, dark and handsome," those are the qualities Ericka Mingus says are the first thing you would notice about her son Jackson Mingus.

The "polite, caring, smart and humorous" 19-year-old was shot and killed while in his vehicle Saturday.

He was outside a Fairdale apartment complex on West Manslick Road at the time of the shooting. Louisville Metro Police say they have no suspects.

This is the first homicide in the past year to happen in Fairdale, according to the LMPD crime map.

The Mingus family, of Fern Creek, now mourns their beloved son and brother.

Jackson touched many, his mother said in a statement, from his can-do attitude and side jobs.

"Grandparents bragged on his help. He has multiple aunts and uncles he worked for whether it was landscaping, labor, mowing, dog sitting, or random deeds," Ericka said, adding that he was always willing to help.

Jackson's family will celebrate his life on Saturday, Nov. 26 and he will be laid to rest the following day.

