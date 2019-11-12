According to LMPD, a man was shot outside the Parkway Place Apartments on Patton Court just before 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, he was dead on arrival.



This was the third shooting LMPD responded to this evening along with a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood and another in Oakdale. According to police, the victims in those other shootings are expected to survive.



If you have any information that could help police, call the anonymous tipline 574-LMPD.

