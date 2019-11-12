LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 8:00 p.m. Dec. 10, LMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Beecher St. in the Oakdale neighborhood.

Police found a male victim, who had been shot was conscious and alert. He was transported to University Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred at another location and are working to establish further details.

There are no arrests / suspects and anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) - 574-LMPD (5673).

