LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 10, LMPD responded to a shooting near 44th St. and Elliott Ave.

LMPD say they located a man. who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred outside and have yet to determine if the victim was a resident of the area.

There are no suspects / arrests and anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).

