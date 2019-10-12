LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 600 block of S. 36th St.

Police say two male victims had been shot. Both were transported to University Hospital and both are critical condition. Police say the second victim is in critical but stable condition.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and no suspects have been identified at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.