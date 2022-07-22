LMDC officers resign after investigation recommends terminating both

FOP President Daniel Johnson said the investigation concluded that both officers used excessive force, and recommended terminating them both.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers accused of dragging an incarcerated man through urine in March resigned.

FOP President Daniel Johnson said the investigation concluded that both Ziirkane James and Demetrius Jackson used excessive force, and recommended terminating them both.

After hearing the recommendation, Johnson said both officers resigned and employees were told Wednesday that James and Jackson no longer worked at LMDC.

Former LMDC Director Dwayne Clark started an investigation when he found out about this.

“I was disgusted by what I saw," Clark said.

When this first happened, Johnson said one of the officers claimed the man went dead weight when they were trying to stand him up.

"They were just trying to get a better grip on him to stand him up safely," Johnson said.

However, he said the FOP does not condone the use of unnecessary force.

Statement from LMDC:

After the conclusion of the Professional Standards investigation, Director Collins ordered that James and Jackson be served with pre-termination paperwork. When presented with the pre-termination paperwork Ziirkane James and Demetrius Jackson resigned. Both individuals were involved in an incident involving unnecessary use of force on March 16, 2022. The Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit investigated this incident and found that these officers violated several LMDC policies.

The below video might be distressing to some.

