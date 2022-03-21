'Disgusted': LMDC Director responds to video of officers allegedly dragging man in custody through 'urine'

The department reassigned two officers away from inmates as Director Clark waits on additional information before he decides on their employment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two officers appeared to drag a man through his own urine at the Louisville Metro Department of Correction (LMDC) in a security video timestamped on March 16, 2022.

LMDC Director Dwayne Clark told WHAS11 News he found out the following day.

“I was disgusted by what I saw and opened an investigation the same day I was made aware of the circumstances," Clark said.

According to the director, the two officers involved will be required to give a statement about the incident to the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit.

"Until their statement has been given, the officers will work in a position where they will have no contact with inmates," Clark said. "After their statement has been given, I will make a decision about their current employment status”

Louisville Corrections FOP president Daniel Johnson told WHAS11 News he talked with one of the involved officers. Johnson said, "He (the officer) claimed that the inmate went dead weight when they were trying to stand him up and they were just trying to get a better grip on him to stand him up safely."

However, Johnson noted he looks forward to seeing what the investigation finds.

"The FOP does not condone the use of any unnecessary force regarding any incident," he said. "We will observe the due process of our members while the investigation is ongoing.”

When asked about when these officers were reassigned, if it was before or after the request for comment, LMDC has not responded yet.

The below video may be distressing to some.

