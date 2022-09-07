Man in custody at Metro Corrections overdoses on suspected fentanyl

The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections saw its first inmate death since March 2022, marking its ninth in the past year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has launched an internal investigation after an incarcerated man died at UofL hospital Friday of a suspected fentanyl drug overdose, according to the president of the Metro Corrections FOP union, Daniel Johnson.

Sgt. Michelle Sogan said the man in custody was a male in his 30's.

Maj. Darrell Goodlett said officers were notified about a medical emergency around 4:45 p.m. He said officers responded and told medical staff immediately.

Though, Johnson said the people housed in the general population dorm officers responded to did not alert them for nearly 20 minutes after it occurred.

"They had thrown water on this individual to try to wake him up themselves as to not alert anyone that there was drugs in the dorm, trying to conceal that from us," he said.

Sogan described the inmate as having been found in very poor condition.

"We pick him up out of his bunk. He's drenched in either sweat or urine, just anything, just head to toe, he's soaked," Sogan said. "We lay him down on the ground. I immediately start chest compressions."

Sogan also administered the incarcerated man Narcan along with other life-saving measures but to no avail.

"For us, we all truly actually care and we take our jobs serious, and it's just, it's hard," she said. "And while you're trying your best to save the person and it doesn't work, it just kind of takes a toll on you."

After the incident, officers called in a Special Operations response team and canine narcotics team. They swept the area and recovered what Johnson confirmed to have the same properties as fentanyl. Those drugs are now being tested.

Sogan said several incarcerated persons tested positive after being administered drug tests. The K-9 narcotics team found drugs and other contraband on four inmates.

She said three other incarcerated persons overdosed as well but survived due to life-saving actions taken by officers. It's, in her mind, a success to be attributed to proper staffing Friday.

"On Thursdays, sometimes we run with two officers for the entire floor, it'll be two officers and a sergeant, sometimes three," she said. "And you're very, very lucky to have four officers."

"We were fortunate enough to be what we consider to be fully staffed," Johnson said. "But even with four people on the floor, it's still incredibly difficult. All of our living areas and dorms are set up linear, so it's not like you can stand in one spot and see all around yourself."

According to the latest Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections Directors Daily Briefing Report, LMDC currently holds an in-bed population of 1,364 inmates. That number is 11 more higher than the jail's designed capacity of 1,353 inmates.

This, coupled with staffing issues has become a problem, Sogan says, but one she feels is getting better under the current administration.

"I haven't seen a 'no longer employed' email in a couple of months, which I mean, you used to see every single day," she said. "You'd log on [and see] they're no longer employed, no longer employed. Now people are kind of sticking around, because we've seen these changes."

