LMPD Sergeant files lawsuit against Kentucky Corrections

A Louisville Metro Police sergeant is suing the state Department of Corrections and a parole officer, claiming the man accused of shooting him in the face should have been in jail.

Sgt. Chris Lane was working off-duty in a construction zone in November 2021 when he says Keyshaun Stewart walked up to his car and shot him in the face according to the lawsuit.

According to the arrest citation, Stewart is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder of a police officer, assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A construction worker, Fred O’Bannon, was also shot and killed.

In the lawsuit, Lane’s attorneys say Stewart was sentenced to five years probation for burglary and other charges in 2019.

They claim Stewart violated his probation in May 2020 but his parole officer didn’t report those violations to the court according to the lawsuit.

The Corrections Department has not commented as of this writing.

