Lights Under Louisville named one of the nation's top holiday light displays of 2020

The underground attraction was featured in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from November 2020.

The underground event hosted at the Louisville Mega Caverns opened in November and will remain open through Jan. 3, 2021.

"Attendees of Lights Under Louisville head underground into the passages of Louisville Mega Cavern for this holiday tradition," the post said. Lights Under Louisville features 40 themed displays and more than 5 million points of light.

Event organizers took extra steps to make sure the drive-through holiday tradition would be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction has also been featured by Southern Living, Trip Advisor and CNN Travel. Lights Under Louisville appeared in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice list in 2018 as well.

Tickets for Lights Under Louisville are available to purchase online.

The top winner in the USA Today list of Public Holiday Light Displays was the Natchitoches Christmas Festival in Natchitoches, Louisiana. A list of nominees was chosen by a panel of experts and the top 10 list was chosen by popular vote. See the full list here.

