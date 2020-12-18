River City FOP delivers gifts to patients at Norton Children's hospital

Members of the FOP collected and delivered gifts for about 160 children at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) spread holiday cheer at Norton Children's Hospital Friday.

Continuing with their 23-year tradition, members of the FOP in Louisville and Jeffersonville delivered gifts to each of the hospital's young patients.

While coronavirus kept them from delivering the gifts in person this year, members of the FOP still found joy in keeping the tradition going.

"It's something we plan to do every year forever, because it's really heartwarming for the officers," FOP President Dave Mutchler said. "We tell our officers that once you do it, you'll want to come every year."

Members of the FOP collected and delivered gifts for about 160 children at the hospital.

"It's absolutely something that you never forget," Mutchler said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.