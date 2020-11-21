Need some socially distant safe things to do during the holidays? Here are events happening around Kentuckiana

With COVID-19 hindering holiday plans for everyone, here are some safe things to do during the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up Louisville

The usual grand celebration to kick off the holidays won't take place this year but city leaders are taking a different approach to keep people safe during COVID-19.

A light display featuring a “rainbow” of colors to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah which will represent the city’s diversity.

Santa and his caravan will travel through 20 neighborhoods, selected through nominations from area residents from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 and then again on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

For more information, click here.

Winter Illuminations at the Parklands

The weather isn't that bad to go out for a trail walk. Check out Beckley Creek Park as they host their illuminated trail walk. The one-mile trail features light installations that fuses holiday lights, music and nature. The trail is open through Jan. 3. Click here for more information and tickets.

Jeffersontown's Holiday Light Show

The free, drive-thru holiday light show takes place at Veterans Memorial Park from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. Santa and the elves will visit the area on Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winter Woods Spectacular

From the producers of the popular Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, Winter Woods Spectacular will debut in Iroquois Park from Nov. 27– Jan. 2. Winter Woods is a half-mile drive of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation. Visit https://www.winterwoodsspectacular.org/ for more information.

Fête de Noël

Paristown’s Fête de Noël is back this year, featuring Louisville’s only authentic outdoor ice-skating rink. Residents are invited to skate, shop, eat and drink in the heart of Paristown and enjoy holiday movie nights, karaoke, silent disco on ice, Stoneware & Co. ornament decorating, and much more. Fête de Noël is open Nov. 25th – Jan. 3rd. For more information, visit www.paristown.com/fetedenoel

Lights Under Louisville

Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Enjoy a 30-minute ride through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring more than 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light. Lights Under Louisville is open Nov. 13 – Jan. 3. For more information, visit www.lightsunderlouisville.com

