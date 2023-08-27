LG&E wants customers to be aware of scammers asking for money

Customers have reported they have received calls from people posing as employees demanding money and telling them their services would be cut if they do not comply.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is warning customers about potential scams.

A woman had contacted WHAS11 News about someone calling her and demanding $400 to keep her service from being cut.

LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry said the company would never show up to your door or call customers for money.

He said scammers like these want you to feel pressured to act quickly, but same-day disconnections do not happen.

If someone shows up at your door, do not tell them your schedule or when you’re home or away from home.

To stay safe, LG&E recommends checking your account before you pay anything or give additional information.

If you want to learn more about how the company handles scammers, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.